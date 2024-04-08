Park Place Capital Corp Has $32,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,874,000 after buying an additional 134,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,299,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,271,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,167,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $116.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

