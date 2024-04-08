Park Place Capital Corp Has $36,000 Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 166.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $85.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.