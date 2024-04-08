Park Place Capital Corp Has $40,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,371 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 40.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $45.37 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

