Park Place Capital Corp Has $52,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,645,000 after purchasing an additional 595,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,054,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,866,000 after acquiring an additional 571,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $138.71 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $148.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.21.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

