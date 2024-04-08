Park Place Capital Corp Has $56,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after buying an additional 256,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 37.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,540,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after buying an additional 420,010 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 416,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 102,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 202.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

