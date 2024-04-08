Park Place Capital Corp Has $64,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $83.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

