Park Place Capital Corp Increases Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

IYW stock opened at $134.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.35.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

