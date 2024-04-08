Park Place Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 146.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 40.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 135.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 110.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 577,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,380 shares of company stock worth $2,116,435. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie upgraded DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DV

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.