Park Place Capital Corp Invests $54,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $137.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.17. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.