Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,431,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 18,200.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 310,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.9 %

ALRM opened at $69.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,116,333. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALRM

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.