Park Place Capital Corp Takes $51,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,603,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,902,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 686.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $573,000.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $245.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.91. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $185.37 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

