Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $408.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $419.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

