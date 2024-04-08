Planning Center Inc. Buys Shares of 610 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $880.08 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.20 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $806.46 and a 200-day moving average of $594.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,226 shares of company stock worth $71,759,148. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

