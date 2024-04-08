PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 58,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. PPL’s payout ratio is 103.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

