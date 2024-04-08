Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,953 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $122.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average is $119.72.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

