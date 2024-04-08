Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 52,135 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,135 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Visa alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $277.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $508.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.39. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.