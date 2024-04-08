Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 694 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $211.69 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.43 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.28.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

