Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,794 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME opened at $211.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.21. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

