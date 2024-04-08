Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 683.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $296.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $231.02 and a 1 year high of $300.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

