Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,253 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 16,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $176.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

