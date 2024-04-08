Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,033 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after buying an additional 389,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,432,000 after purchasing an additional 522,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

