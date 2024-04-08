Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,463 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

Get STERIS alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of STE opened at $213.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.58. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $180.54 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.