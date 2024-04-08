Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,390 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.63.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $396.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

