Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38,652 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Target by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $1,761,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

TGT stock opened at $171.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day moving average is $137.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

