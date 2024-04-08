Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 299.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $161.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.57. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $4,103,470.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,021,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,199,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $4,103,470.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,021,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,199,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,555,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,769 shares of company stock valued at $98,576,993. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

