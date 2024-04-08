Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $95.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

