Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 369.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,072,000 after buying an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,033,000 after buying an additional 164,497 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,226,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,571,000 after buying an additional 123,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after buying an additional 408,764 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $57.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $67.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1998 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.