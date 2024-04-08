Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock opened at $252.90 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.30 and a 200-day moving average of $231.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

