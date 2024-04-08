Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,592 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $57.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

