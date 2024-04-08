Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 685.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT opened at $128.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $131.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

