Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,627 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

