Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $185.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.51. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $187.68.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

