Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

