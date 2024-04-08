Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $250.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

