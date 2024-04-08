Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.34 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2024

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTMFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 312.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 267,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 202,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 244.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 181,239 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 167,667 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,331,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $63.49 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $64.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

