Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.03 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average of $161.40.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

