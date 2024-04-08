Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $151.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $161.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

