Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.29 Million in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 538.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

