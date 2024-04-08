Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,611,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 33,890.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $166,972,000 after purchasing an additional 649,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $267,135,000 after buying an additional 595,628 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,143 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

FDX opened at $273.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.70. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

