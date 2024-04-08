Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

