Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15,927 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 368.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $95.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average is $99.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

