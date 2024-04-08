Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,755 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 204.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 17.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $673.69 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $438.59 and a 1 year high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $632.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

