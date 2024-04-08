Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 64,407 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 116.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,407 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $520.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

