Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 961 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,137.73.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,235.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $714.98 and a 12-month high of $1,246.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,172.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,022.60.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.