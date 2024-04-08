Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

VHT opened at $262.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.64. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

