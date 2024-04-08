Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 240.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,481,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 260,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after buying an additional 199,339 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock opened at $254.38 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

