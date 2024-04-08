Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 170,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,451 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,525,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

