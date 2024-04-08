Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $979.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $948.40 and a 200 day moving average of $770.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $982.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.