Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,828 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,773,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 158,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

