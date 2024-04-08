Private Ocean LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,407 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,544,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $880.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $806.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.66.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,226 shares of company stock worth $71,759,148. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

